Sebi orders attachment of bank, demat accounts of Roselabs Finance

-
ALSO READ
Sebi releases framework to monitor foreign holding in depository receipts
Sebi to empanel securities mkt trainers for investor education initiative
Sebi okays use of shares in depository account as margin until Aug 31
Bank deposit may not be taken as collateral for market transactions: Report
Sebi gives more time to submit applications for securities market trainers
-
Markets regulator Sebi has ordered attachment of bank as well as demat accounts of Roselabs Finance Ltd to recover dues worth a little over Rs 2.75 crore.
The recovery proceedings have been initiated against the company after it failed to pay the fine imposed on it.
The fine of Rs 2.54 crore was imposed by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in December 2019 for violating securities market norms by conducting fraudulent trading in the scrip of Gujarat Arth Ltd.
The order came following an investigation conducted by Sebi in the scrip of Gujarat Arth between October 2003 and January 2004.
The pending dues -- a little over Rs 2.75 crore-- include the initial fine amount of Rs 2.54 crore, interest of Rs 21.68 lakh and a recovery cost of Rs 1,000.
In an attachment notice issued on Tuesday, Sebi asked banks and depositories not to allow any debit from the accounts of the defaulter company. However, credits have been permitted.
Further, the capital markets watchdog has directed the banks to attach all accounts, including lockers, held by the defaulter.
The regulator said there is sufficient reason to believe that the defaulter may dispose of the amounts in the bank accounts and securities in the demat accounts and "realisation of amount due under the certificate would in consequence be delayed or obstructed".
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU