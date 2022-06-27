Sebi penalises 4 individuals for violations in Mindtree share trades

-
ALSO READ
Sebi penalises three individuals for violations in Titan share trades
Ukraine reports further ceasefire violations a day after heavy firings
Sebi penalises 4 individuals for violations in Mindtree share trade
What do labour law violations at Foxconn say about Make in India?
Mindtree Q4 net profit rises 49%, firm declares dividend of Rs 27/share
-
Capital markets regulator Sebi on Monday imposed fines totalling Rs 4 lakh on four individuals for violation of insider trading norms in the shares of Mindtree Ltd during the January-March 2019 period when they were designated employees.
The regulator has imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh each on R N Shankar Prasad, Vinay Kumar Sutrave, Ravikumar Kavitha and Gangadharan Sivasankar, according to four separate orders.
The orders came following a Sebi investigation after it was intimated about alleged violations of prohibition of insider trading norms by some of the company's designated persons/employees.
The regulator found non-compliance by the individuals with the regulations during January-March 2019 period.
During their employment with Mindtree, they had transacted in the securities of the company but failed to make disclosures to the firm as required under the (Prohibition of Insider Trading) rules, as per Securities Exchange board of India (Sebi).
The disclosure requirements were triggered on account of the transactions concerned exceeding the market value of Rs 10 lakh.
In a separate order, the regulator imposed a penalty of Rs 10 lakh on Indgrowth Capital Advisors for non-compliance with the provisions of AIF regulations.
After an examination following a complaint, the regulator found that Indgrowth AIF (Alternative Investment Fund) had exceeded the limit of investment by investing more than 10 per cent of the investable funds in Ugro Capital Limited.
This was in violation of AIF norms.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU