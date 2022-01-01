Sebi restructures its advisory committee on market data

-
Sebi has restructured its advisory committee on market data that recommends policy measures pertaining to areas like securities market data access and privacy.
Rejigging its market data advisory committee, Sebi has said the panel will now be chaired by S Sahoo, Professor at National Law University, Delhi and former chairperson, Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI), as per the latest information with the regulator.
The 20-member committee was earlier headed by Madhabi Puri Buch, ex-whole time member of Sebi.
Apart from Sahoo, the panel has CEOs of stock exchanges and depositories, representatives of various stakeholders and senior officials of Sebi as members.
Members of the committee include Ashlesh Gosain, Regional Head South Asia, Bloomberg LP, Mumbai; Reena Garg Scientist F & Head (Electronic & Information Technology Department) at BIS; Kiran Shetty, CEO and Regional Head - India & South Asia at SWIFT India; Ganesh Ramakishnan Professor, Department of Computer Science and Engineering in IIT Bombay.
Also, BSE Managing Director and CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan; NSE MD and CEO Vikram Limaye; Mahesh Vyas, MD of CMIE; Prithvi Haldea, chairman at Prime Database; and Anuj Kumar, CEO of CAMS are also the members.
The scope of the work of the committee includes identifying segment-wise data perimeters, data needs and gaps, recommending data privacy and data access regulations applicable to market data.
It is responsible for recommending appropriate policy for access to securities market data.
In addition, the committee recommends standardization of data definitions; data identification logic ( usage of uniform codes for identifying and storing data - raw data and derived data) and data validation techniques (single source of truth, validation).
