Semiconductor shortage: Maruti, Hyundai see decline in wholesales in Jan

Top passenger vehicle makers, Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Mahindra & Mahindra, Kirloskar Motor and Honda, on Tuesday reported decline in vehicle dispatches from factories to dealers in January amid shortage of semiconductors continuing to hamper production.

However, Tata Motors and Skoda Auto India posted huge jump in their domestic wholesales during the month.

Maruti Suzuki India's domestic sales slipped by 8 per cent to 1,36,442 units last month as against 1,48,307 units in January 2021.

"The shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles which are primarily sold in domestic market. The company took all possible measures to minimise the impact," MSI said in a statement.

Similarly, Hyundai Motor India Ltd reported a 15.35 per cent drop in its domestic sales to 44,022 units last month against 52,005 units in January 2021.

In contrast, Tata Motors' total passenger vehicles sale was higher at 40,777 units last month as compared to 26,978 units clocked in January 2021, a jump of 51.15 per cent.

The company said its electric vehicle sales during the month surged nearly five times at 2,892 vehicles against 514 units sold in the year-ago period.

Homegrown rival, Mahindra & Mahindra reported passenger vehicle sales of 19,964 units in the domestic market last month as against 20,634 units in January last year, down 3.25 per cent.

"We continue to closely monitor the semi-conductor related parts issue and take corrective action as appropriate," M&M Automotive Division CEO Veejay Nakra said.

Automaker Kia India also reported 1.38 per cent increase in its sales at 19,319 units in January 2022 as compared with 19,056 units in the year-ago month.

Another player, Kirloskar Motor (TKM) said its domestic wholesales declined by 34 per cent to 7,328 units in January. The company had sold 11,126 units in the domestic market in January 2021.

Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) said its domestic sales were at 10,427 units last month compared to 11,319 units in January 2021, a decline of 7.88 per cent.

"Despite the supply chain and COVID-related challenges, we have started off 2022 on a promising note. The sales in the month of January 22 got partially impacted owing to the weekend-lockdowns in some cities but overall the situation looks positive and steady," HCIL Director (Marketing and Sales) Yuichi Murata said.

Skoda Auto India reported a close to three-fold increase in sales to 3,009 units in January 2022, riding on its newly launched SUV Kushaq. The company had sold 1,004 units in the same month last year.

"We couldn't have asked for a better start to the new year, and it provides us with the right impetus needed to fulfil the targets we have set ourselves for 2022," Skoda Auto India Brand Director Zac Hollis said.

Likewise, MG Motor India said its retail sales increased 20 per cent to 4,306 units in January as compared to 3,602 units sold in the same period a year ago.

"The supply remains affected due to the ongoing global shortage, which has led to reduced production," MG Motor India said, adding it believes that the situation will improve in the second half of the year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)