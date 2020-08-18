Since re-opening, GMV at Flipkart exceeded pre-Covid-19 levels: Walmart CEO

Walmart, the world’s largest retailer, said on Tuesday that the net sales growth of its international business was negatively affected by the government-mandated closure of the company’s business in India for a portion of the second quarter. The net sales also included the effects of similar actions in markets in Africa and Central America.



In the second quarter of FY21, International’s net sales were $27.2 billion, a decrease of 6.8 per cent. Changes in currency rates negatively affected net sales by approximately $2.4 billion. Excluding currency, net sales were $29.6 billion, an increase of 1.6 per cent. There were positive comp sales (comparable-store sales, a key retail metric) in 7 out of 10 markets.

“Canada, China and Mexico lead the way as customers (chose) one-stop shopping and omnichannel solutions,” said Doug McMillon, president and chief executive officer, Walmart, during a conference call to discuss the company’s second-quarter earnings results for the fiscal year 2021.





“In India, Flipkart, re-opened in mid-May, after which we saw GMV (gross merchandise value at Flipkart) exceeding pre-Covid-19 levels,” he said

He said this performance demonstrated the resilience of the business with growth in a challenging period. In the second quarter, International’s operating income was $812 million, a decrease of 9.1 per cent. Its operating income on a constant currency basis was $901 million, an increase of 0.9 per cent. International’s gross profit rate increased only 74 basis points.



Also, for Walmart International, e-commerce contributed 12 per cent of total net sales, led by omnichannel capabilities.



Walmart had invested $16 billion in 2018 for a majority stake in In July, it led a $1.2-billion round in Flipkart, valuing the e-commerce firm at $24.9 billion.



“We're really pleased with how this whole thing has gone since we made the investment and the teams managed the Covid-19 environment in a really effective way,” said McMillon.



“It was nice to see once the government restrictions were lifted, how the volume came back. We're excited about the strategy going forward and with the investment just wanted to make sure that they've got enough cash to operate. This is a time when there's so much of an opportunity that the size of the (market) in India is significant. We want to make sure we are on our (front foot). So, we're not really getting hung up on valuation in the short term,” he said.





He said over time, everybody will understand how valuable the businesses in India -- and digital payments firm PhonePe - are.



In July, Flipkart strengthened its wholesale presence with the acquisition of Walmart India, which operates the Best Price cash-and-carry business. Bengaluru-based Flipkart, in which Walmart Inc holds a majority, announced the launch of Flipkart Wholesale — a new digital marketplace that looks to transform the kirana retail ecosystem by leveraging technology.



“During these challenging times we continued to execute the strategy of building strong local businesses powered by Walmart and announced additional investments in China and India,” said Brett Biggs, executive vice president and chief financial officer, Walmart. “We're excited about the launch of Flipkart Wholesale, creating a B2B marketplace to help small businesses source directly from manufacturers and producers, he added.



The company’s overall net sales and operating results were significantly affected by a continuation of the global health crisis.



However, an increased demand for products across multiple categories led to strong top-line and gross margin results. Total revenue was $137.7 billion, an increase of $7.4 billion, or 5.6 per cent. Excluding currency, total revenue increased 7.5 per cent to reach $140.2 billion. The operating income was $6.1 billion.



Walmart US comp sales (comparable-store sales, a key retail metric) increased 9.3 per cent, led by strength in general merchandise and food. Walmart U.S. e-commerce sales grew 97 per cent with strong results across all channels.



“Customers were spending so much more time at home that we experienced strong sales and categories like TVs, computing and connected home,” said McMillon. “Customers also took advantage of the time for outdoor entertainment and sports which led to strengthening those categories,” he added.



Walmart also said the Return on Assets (ROA) was 7.7 per cent and 6.0 per cent for the trailing twelve months ended July 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. The increase in ROA was due to the increase in consolidated net income, driven primarily by the change in fair value of the investment in JD.com. It was partially offset by the increase in average total assets due to the acquisition of Flipkart.



Return on investment (ROI) was 13.5 per cent and 14.3 per cent for the trailing twelve months ended July 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. The decrease in ROI was primarily due to the increase in average total assets due to the acquisition of Flipkart.

