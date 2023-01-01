Skoda Auto India posts 48% jump in sales at 4,788 units in December

-
ALSO READ
Want to be profitable irrespective of the numbers: Skoda Auto Volkswagen MD
Skoda Auto India says wholesales rose 10% to 4,222 units in August
Skoda introduces new features in Kushaq as model completes 1 year
Skoda Auto India's sales increased by 17% in September to 3,543 units
Skoda Auto India wholesales rise 11% to to 3,389 units in October
-
KODA AUTO India on Sunday reported a 48 per cent rise in sales at 4,788 units in December 2022.
The company sold 3,234 units in December 2021, KODA AUTO India said in a statement.
For the calendar year 2022, sales grew over two-fold at 53,721 units as against 23,858 units sold in 2021, it added.
KODA AUTO India Brand Director Petr olc said in 2022 "we doubled our sales over the previous year, we hit monthly and quarterly sales records, we expanded our network with more touchpoints and being closer to our customers..."
The company said it also exceeded the target of 225 sales and service touchpoints and has close to 240 customer touchpoints across India at present.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sun, January 01 2023. 15:10 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU