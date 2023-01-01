JUST IN
Skoda Auto India posts 48% jump in sales at 4,788 units in December

The company said it sold 3,234 units in December 2021

Topics
Skoda Auto | automobile industry

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Skoda

KODA AUTO India on Sunday reported a 48 per cent rise in sales at 4,788 units in December 2022.

The company sold 3,234 units in December 2021, KODA AUTO India said in a statement.

For the calendar year 2022, sales grew over two-fold at 53,721 units as against 23,858 units sold in 2021, it added.

KODA AUTO India Brand Director Petr olc said in 2022 "we doubled our sales over the previous year, we hit monthly and quarterly sales records, we expanded our network with more touchpoints and being closer to our customers..."

The company said it also exceeded the target of 225 sales and service touchpoints and has close to 240 customer touchpoints across India at present.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, January 01 2023. 15:10 IST

