Sobha clocks record sales bookings of Rs 3,137 cr in FY21 despite COVID

-
ALSO READ
Strong Q2 sales performance despite headwinds a positive trigger for Sobha
Sobha leaps 14% as Q2 sales volume jumps 37% QoQ; stk up 77% so far in FY21
From Prestige to Sobha, listed realty firms post best-ever quarterly sales
DLF, Sobha: A good time to buy real estate and related stocks, say analysts
Godrej Properties to Sobha, realty firms line up launches in March quarter
-
Realty firm Sobha Ltd on Monday reported record sales bookings of Rs 3,137 crore during the last fiscal year despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
Its sales bookings stood at Rs 2,880.6 crore in the 2019-20 financial year.
"We have achieved total sales volume of 40,13,381 square feet valued at Rs 31.37 billion. Total sales value achieved during FY20-21 is the highest ever in the history of the company," the Bengaluru-based firm said in a regulatory filing.
The company achieved 9 per cent higher sales in value terms and 10 per cent higher average price realization as compared to FY2019-20.
"Despite of COVID-19 impact during Q1-21, Gurugram, Kochi, Thrissur and Pune have surpassed their sales performance as compared to FY19-20," Sobha said.
Excluding Bengaluru, other regions total contribution to overall sales volume and value is the highest in the history of the company, it added. In the fourth quarter of last fiscal, sales bookings grew 54 per cent to Rs 1,072 crore from Rs 694.5 crore in the previous year.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU