Sobha consolidated net profit rises 51% to Rs 32.7 crore in Dec quarter

-
ALSO READ
Realty firm Sobha Q1 profit up 73% at Rs 11 cr
Real estate firm Godrej Properties calls off its deal with DB Realty
DLF, Oberoi Realty: Rally in real estate stocks has more legs, charts show
Realty shares rise on positive outlook; Oberoi, Godrej, Sobha gain up to 9%
Realty firm Sobha Q2 net profit jumps nearly 3-fold to Rs 48.3 cr
-
Realty firm Sobha Ltd on Friday reported a 51 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 32.7 crore for the quarter ended December.
Its net profit stood at Rs 21.6 crore in the year-ago period.
Total income rose marginally to Rs 697.5 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal, from Rs 696.3 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.
J C Sharma, vice chairman and managing director, Sobha Ltd, said the company has reported another good quarter and achieved sustained sales volume and sale value with improved price realisation.
"Bengaluru, which is our primary market has shown outstanding sales performance during the quarter. Gurugram, Pune and GIFT CITY have also performed well during the quarter and as a result for nine months they have already crossed sales volumes achieved during FY 20-21," he said.
The Kerala region sales performance was subdued due to sustained COVID restrictions and impact of flood, he said, adding the company expects the performance to improve in the coming quarters.
"During the quarter, cash flows remained healthy which has resulted in highest ever cash inflow achievement .This has helped the company to reduce debt by Rs 1.23 billion. Our average cost of borrowing has further come down to 8.65 per cent as on December 31, 2021," Sharma added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU