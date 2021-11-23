SpiceJet reintroduces Boeing 737 Max aircraft after recertification

-
ALSO READ
India allows Boeing 737 MAX aircraft to fly 30 months after global ban
The $15 billion jet dilemma facing Boeing's CEO: How to rebuild sales
Boeing 777 held by Dutch sold; insolvency process to close now: Jet Airways
Jet Airways to have over 100 aircraft in 5 years; HQ will shift to Gurugram
Kalrock-Jalan consortium receives NCLT nod to fly Jet Airways; stock up 5%
-
Budget airline SpiceJet, on Tuesday recommenced flight services on Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.
Notably, the aircraft has been brought back after a gap of around two-and-a-half years.
The aircraft has been re-certified by the aviation regulator DGCA by using European standards.
SpiceJet is the only operator of the 737 MAX in the country.
At present, the airline has 13 of these planes in its fleet.
It had earlier signed a $22 billion deal with Boeing for up to 205 aircraft in 2017.
The airline will be deploying these aircraft on both domestic as well as international routes.
--IANS
rv/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU