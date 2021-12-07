SpiceJet says HC has stayed its earlier order of winding up the airline

-
ALSO READ
Budget carrier IndiGo to start 38 domestic flights in September
IndiGo to start 12 new flights in November to strengthen domestic network
India extends ban on international commercial flights till Nov 30
Mumbai airport to reopen domestic passenger terminal T1 from Oct 20
Domestic air passenger traffic grows 2-3% to about 6.9 mn in Sept: Icra
-
The Madras High Court has stayed its earlier order of winding up SpiceJet and the airline will soon initiate "appropriate remedial steps including preferring an appeal" against the order before a higher bench, the company said on Tuesday.
In a filing to BSE, the budget carrier said the Madras High Court had on Monday issued an order of "winding up SpiceJet and appointment of official liquidator" in a case filed by Credit Suisse claiming non-payment of USD 24.01 million dues to engine maintenance services firm SRT Technics.
"The Madras HC despite holding that SRT did not have a valid authorization from DGCA to carry out engine maintenance during the currency of the agreement rejected the company's defence and ordered winding up of the company and directed the official liquidator to take over the assets of the company," SpiceJet noted.
However, on the same day, the Madras High Court issued another order wherein it stayed its previous order and gave SpiceJet "a period of three weeks, subject to the condition that the company deposits the amount equivalent to USD 5 million within a period of two weeks."
"The Company is examining the order and shall initiate appropriate remedial steps including preferring an appeal before the appellate jurisdiction within the time frame allowed by the Madras High Court," SpiceJet noted.
The carrier further said it has a good case on merits and was hopeful of having favourable outcome in the appeal.
SpiceJet reported a net loss of Rs 934.8 crore and Rs 998.3 crore in 2019-20 and 2020-21, respectively.
It had reported a net loss of Rs 729 crore for the quarter ending June 2021 as its flight operations were affected due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU