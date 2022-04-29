Steel Minister dedicates to nation JSPL's 1.4 MT rebar mill at Angul plant

-
Steel Minister Ram Chandra Prasad Singh on Thursday dedicated JSPL's 1.4 MTPA TMT rebar mill located at the steel unit here to the nation.
The rebar mill is one of the world's largest rebar making units and the only producer of 50 mm width TMTs in India, Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) said in a statement.
"Union Steel Minister Ram Chandra Prasad Singh dedicated one of the world's largest 1.4 MTPA capacity rebar mill to the Nation on Thursday," JSPL said.
The ultra-modern rebar mill of 1.4 MTPA (million tonne per annum) capacity is located at JSPL's 6 MTPA plant in Angul, Odisha.
The minister also visited JSPL's 2 MTPA coal gasification plant (CGP) located within the steel unit. JSPL is the only company in India which is using coal gasification technology to produce steel at its plant in Angul.
The coal gasification plant is equipped with carbon capture technology. It captures approximately 2,000 tonnes of CO2 per day, helping reduce carbon footprint significantly, it said.
JSPL Chairman Naveen Jindal said, "We are privileged that India's largest TMT rebar mill is being dedicated to the nation. Keeping in line with our sustainability focus, we commissioned India's first CGP based DRI plant at Angul. We are aligned with the government's climate commitment at COP26 to become a carbon-neutral Nation by 2070".
JSPL Managing Director (MD) VR Sharma said JSPL can now produce 50 mm TMT rebars at the rebar mill, which is the first of its kind unit in the country. The TMT bar of 50 mm width has been developed by the research and development team of the company.
Part of OP Jindal Group, JSPL has a significant presence in the steel, power, and mining sectors, with investments worth around Rs 90,000 crore across the globe.
