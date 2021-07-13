Stellar Value Chain to invest Rs 200 cr in e-grocery supply chain in FY22

-
Tech-enabled consumer supply chain firm Stellar Value Chain plans to invest Rs 200 crore for setting up 25 fulfilment and sort centres pan-India to boost its e-grocery supply chain offerings this fiscal.
Besides, a part of the investment will also be made in technology integration as well to enhance operational efficiency, a company statement said on Tuesday.
The company will also infuse money into rolling out a fleet of electric vehicles (EVs) to develop an EV-based transportation network to facilitate the e-grocery delivery, Stellar Value Chain said.
The company said it has rolled out modern infrastructure in several Tier-I/II and Tier-III cities. A strong HR team coupled with a learning and development program ensures recruitment and skill development training for the staff and upskilling for contract staff to make them operation-ready for new sites within days.
"Stellar Value Chain Solutions will invest Rs 200 crore to boost its e-grocery supply chain offerings in FY21-22. The investment will help the company to set up 25 fulfilment and sort centres across the country in the current financial year to strengthen its e-commerce supply chain network," the company said in a release.
Anshuman Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, Stellar Value Chain Solutions Pvt Ltd. said, "Changed buying pattern of consumers and a sense of convenience has made e-grocery one of the attractive and highly-competitive e-commerce segments. Our enhanced e-grocery supply chain will help companies develop a strong delivery backbone."
In addition, the company said, it has developed a specialised module, Stellar Productivity Enhancement and Engineering Design (SPEED) to enhance agility and efficiency of the grocery fulfilment centres by adopting advanced technology and automation.
SPEED is ideal for the e-grocery players aiming to boost performance of grocery fulfilment centre operations, reduce the overheads and fully utilize the storage capacity of those centres, it stated.
