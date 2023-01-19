Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy net loss narrows to Rs 99 crore in Q3

-
-
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Limited (SWREL) on Thursday said it has narrowed its consolidated net loss to Rs 99.15 crore during December quarter, mainly due to lower expenses.
The company had reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 428.78 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.
Total income of the company stood at Rs 417.65 crore in the October-December quarter as against Rs 1,502.23 crore during the corresponding period of previous year.
Total expenses of the company also came down to Rs 512.79 core in the quarter from Rs 1,918.68 crore.
First Published: Thu, January 19 2023. 19:41 IST
