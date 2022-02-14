Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy report Rs 429 cr loss in Dec quarter

-
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy on Monday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 428.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2021.
The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 22.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2020, according to a BSE filing.
Total income of the company stood at Rs 1,502.23 crore in the quarter under review, up from Rs 1,347.64 crore in the same period a year ago.
It total expenses rose to Rs 1,918.68 crore in the latest December quarter from Rs 1,324.28 crore in the year-ago period.
The group is primarily engaged in the business of complete turnkey solution for engineering, procurement, construction, operation and maintenance of renewable energy projects.
