Sterling and Wilson Solar secures Rs 930 crore order in Egypt

-
ALSO READ
JSW Energy net profit down over 68% at Rs 124 cr in December quarter
State-owned GAIL acquires IEX's 5% stake in Indian Gas Exchange
Modi discusses post-pandemic world order for energy sector with top CEOs
Interview with Vipul Tuli on India's energy sector and the challenges ahead
Renewable sector in India attracts $10-20 bn of investment: IEEFA
-
Sterling and Wilson Solar on Saturday said it has bagged an order worth Rs 930 crore in Egypt.
It has signed an order worth USD 127.5 million (Rs 930 crore) in the Kom Ombo region of Egypt, a statement by Sterling and Wilson said.
The order has been received from Saudi Arabia's leading renewable energy company and is scheduled to be commissioned by first quarter of 2022.
Sterling and Wilson Solar has already executed five projects of over 322 MWp in Benban Solar Park in Egypt.
Company's Director and Global CEO Bikesh Ogra said winning this project is an important milestone and further strengthens the focus in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region which has been a key market for Sterling and Wilson.
Sterling and Wilson Solar, a Shapoorji Pallonji group company, is a global solar engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) solutions provider.
The company also provides operations and maintenance (O&M) services, including for projects constructed by third parties and offers solar plus storage solutions to its customers.
Present in 25 countries, Sterling and Wilson Solar has operations in India, South-East Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, the Americas and Australia.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU