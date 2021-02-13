Vistara to start flights between Mumbai and Male from March 3

-
-
Vistara on Saturday said it will start flights between Mumbai and Male from March 3 onwards under the air bubble arrangement formed between India and the Maldives.
The airline will deploy its three-class A320neo aircraft on this route, said its press release.
The carrier's flights between Mumbai and Male would operate three times a week - Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday.
Scheduled international flights have been suspended in India since March 23, 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
However, special international flights have been operating since July last year under air bubble arrangements formed between India and around 24 countries.
