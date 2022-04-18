Summit Digitel to offer tower sharing infrastructure services to Airtel

-
ALSO READ
Will reduction in 5G spectrum prices keep Indian telcos flying?
Intel acquires Israeli chip maker Tower Semiconductor for $5.4 bn
TMS Ep149: 5G spectrum prices, TDS on EPF, markets, Private 5G network
Tariff hike to aid Bharti Airtel's Q2 ARPU; profit may double QoQ: Analysts
Airtel prepays Rs 8,815 cr towards deferred liabilities for 2015 spectrum
-
Digital infrastructure provider Summit Digitel on Monday announced a pact with Bharti Airtel under which the telecom operator will utilise Summit Digitel's tower infrastructure as part of its wireless network rollouts.
Connectivity would reinvent and redefine everything, from how businesses are operated to the way people stay connected, CEO of Summit Digitel Dhananjay Joshi said commenting on the agreement.
"It is our commitment to provide outstanding services to Airtel that result in uninterrupted service across the entire nation," Joshi added.
The financial details were not disclosed.
"We are pleased to partner with Summit Digitel and leverage their passive infrastructure as we expand our high-speed networks across the country," Bharti Airtel's Chief Technology Officer Randeep Sekhon said.
"We look forward to a longstanding partnership with Summit Digitel," he added.
Summit manages over 1,51,000 active sites.
While providing pan-India coverage for 4G, the towers are strategically located for the implementation of 5G, the release added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU