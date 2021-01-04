Sun Pharma starts phase 2 trial for drug to treat plaque psoriasis

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19 antibodies found in 16% people of Karnataka: Minister K Sudhakar
Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod for multiple sclerosis treatment drug
Around 40% recovered Covid-19 patients in Ahmedabad lost antibodies: Survey
Scientists identify Covid patients who recover quickly, sustain antibodies
Covid-19 antibodies present in 8% of Haryana's population, shows survey
-
Sun Pharma on Monday said it has initiated Phase 2 clinical trial for a product being developed to treat patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis.
The Phase 2 study is a randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled study to assess the efficacy and safety of SCD-044 (novel molecule) in the treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries said in a statement.
The study will enrol around 240 subjects and topline results are expected in 2022, it added.
SCD-044 is also being evaluated in other autoimmune disorders and Phase 2 studies for other indications like atopic dermatitis, are also expected to be initiated soon, the Mumbai-based drug major said.
In May last year, Sun Pharma entered into a worldwide in-licensing agreement with Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd (SPARC) for the development and commercialisation of SCD-044.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU