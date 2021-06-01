Suzlon bags order to develop 252 MW wind power project from CLP India

Group has bagged an order from to develop a 252 MW wind at Sidhpur in Gujarat, a statement said.

According to the statement, will install 120 units of S120-140m wind turbine generators (WTGs) with a Hybrid Lattice Tubular (HLT) tower, with rated capacity of 2.1 MW each.

The project, located in Sidhpur, is expected to be commissioned in 2022. will execute the project with a scope of supply, foundation, erection and commissioning.

Rajiv Ranjan Mishra, Managing Director, said, "We are excited about growth opportunities in India, and our shareholders CLP Group and CDPQ share a vision to invest in a low carbon, clean energy portfolio in the country.

"Our Wind Energy Project in Sidhpur, Gujarat is our largest renewable project at a single site. It is a testimony of our commitment towards India's renewable goals. We are pleased to partner with Suzlon, given their technologically advanced products, EPC capabilities, operations and maintenance services."



Ashwani Kumar, CEO, Suzlon Group said, "This is the first big order that we have announced post our debt restructuring closure in line with our plans to restart business operations and lead the Indian Wind Energy market from the front. We are seeing an increased interest from all our stakeholders and customer segments to invest in

The S120-140m WTGs feature the time tested Doubly Fed Induction Generator (DFIG) technology that efficiently integrates wind turbines into the utility network, to meet the grid requirements.

Suzlon's next generation turbines are designed to optimally harness wind resources at higher altitudes making low wind sites viable.

is owned by the CLP Group, one of the largest investor-owned power businesses in Asia, and Caisse de dpt et placement du Qubec (CDPQ), a global investment group. Founded in 2002, CLP India has gradually grown its footprint to become one of the largest foreign investors in the Indian power sector.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)