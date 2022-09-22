JUST IN
Fortis seeks legal advice after SC orders audit of its share sale to IHH
Air India signs deal with Willis Lease Finance to replace 34 old engines
Whirlpool India expects to grow ahead of industry in festival season: Exec
SoftBank cuts valuation of IPO-bound Oyo by 20% to $2.7 bn: Report
Gorakhpur receives Pepsico greenfield project worth Rs 1,000-crore
Race for net-zero emissions: Indian airlines take off on sustainable fuel
Salesforce plans to focus on India from revenue, talent perspective
Future Enterprises receives three months extension for holding AGM
Ford India reaches severance package settlement with employee union
Top headlines: Fortis shares tank on SC verdict; Rupee hits new low
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Akasa Air grounds B737 Max aircraft after noticing engine fuel leak
Business Standard

Swiggy, Zomato make it to top 10 global online food delivery firms: Report

Homegrown online food delivery platforms Zomato and Swiggy have made it to the list of the world's 'Top 10' e-commerce-based food delivery companies, says a new report

Topics
Swiggy | Zomato | Food delivery

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Swiggy

Homegrown online food delivery platforms Zomato and Swiggy have made it to the list of the world's 'Top 10' e-commerce-based food delivery companies, says a new report.

According to the Canada-headquartered global research firm ETC Group, Swiggy was placed in 9th place and Zomato on 10th.

Meanwhile, China's Meituan, the UK's Deliveroo, and the US' Uber Eats, a subsidiary of Uber, captured the top 3 positions, respectively.

"The food delivery sector refers to digital, on-demand platforms for ordering and paying for prepared food and, increasingly, groceries and other retail items," the research firm said in a statement.

"Restaurants/retailers fill the orders and couriers deliver them to customers within a prescribed timeframe," it added.

In June 2022, Zomato approved the acquisition of quick commerce start-up Blinkit for Rs 4,447.5 crore ($570 million) in an all-stock deal. Zomato already owned more than a 9 per cent stake in Blinkit (earlier Grofers).

Meanwhile, Swiggy, a subsidiary of Bundl Technologies Private Ltd, deals with prepared food (restaurant) delivery, cloud kitchen, and grocery delivery via Swiggy Go.

"Venture capital and technology investment has fuelled the sector, but companies have yet to deliver profits -- even in the sector-friendly circumstances of the global pandemic when delivery became more necessity than convenience," the report said.

"Tweaking the business model to move toward profitability -- most prominently by adding grocery delivery -- is underway," it added.

--IANS

vc/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Swiggy

First Published: Thu, September 22 2022. 19:21 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.