Tata Coffee net profit up 20% to Rs 50.18 cr on higher income in Dec qtr

Tata Coffee Ltd on Wednesday reported a 20 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 50.18 crore for the quarter ended December on higher income.
Its net profit stood at Rs 41.99 crore in the year-ago period.
Total income rose to Rs 538.19 crore in the third quarter of this financial year from Rs 505.75 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing.
The rise in income is driven by improved performance from the group's value-added businesses, Tata Coffee said.
