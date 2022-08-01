Tata Motors' shares climb nearly 7% post 51% jump in July sales

Shares of on Monday jumped nearly 7 per cent after the firm reported a 51.12 per cent increase in total sales last month.

The stock advanced 6.58 per cent to end at Rs 479.25 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 6.94 per cent to Rs 480.90.

On the NSE, it climbed 6.77 per cent to settle at Rs 480.05 apiece.

It was the biggest gainer among the Nifty-50 components.

Meanwhile, the 30-share BSE benchmark climbed 545.25 points or 0.95 per cent to settle at 58,115.50. The broader NSE Nifty advanced 181.80 points or 1.06 per cent to 17,340.05.

In volume terms, 66.40 lakh shares of the company were traded on the BSE during the day and over 4.30 crore shares on the NSE.

On Monday, reported a 51.12 per cent increase in total sales at 81,790 units in July 2022, driven by the strong performance of its passenger vehicles in the domestic market.

The company had sold a total of 54,119 units in domestic and international markets in July last year, said in a statement.

