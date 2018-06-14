Tata's TAL expects Rs 10 bn revenue from robotics business over 5 yrs

Tata Motors' heavy engineering and automation arm expects a revenue of Rs 10 billion from the business over the next five years on the back of its entry into factory automation and launch of new products.

The company plans to foray into high-end automation technology from June 2019 which includes (SMT) assembly machines that are generally used for automatic manufacturing of electronic products like mobile phones, television sets etc.

"We are expecting a revenue of Rs 10 billion over next five years from business. The growth will come from entry into factory automation across various verticals and commercialisation of different product portfolio that are in pipeline," Manufacturing Solutions CEO Amit Bhingurde said here.

The company on Thursday unveiled new robot, Brabo TRO6-6, with 6 kg payloads having six-axis for various kind of movements.

"We have already received an order to supply 250 units of our robots in the third and the fourth quarter of last fiscal. We already shipped over 70 units and by September-October shipment of all 250 units will be completed," Bhingurde said.

The division currently contributes around Rs 700 million to TAL's consolidated revenue. The company has two divisions- Pune based industrial business unit and Nagpur based unit. The consolidated revenue of was around Rs 3.5 billion in last fiscal.

Bhingurde said that the entire development and manufacturing of robots is being done at Pune unit of the company and 95 per cent of components used are sourced locally.

"Next year we are looking at auto-guided vehicle, that have less axis but work very fast. By November-December we plan to expand 6 axis robotic arm to 12 and 15 kg payload and 20 kg by June 2019," Bhingurde said.

TAL plans to make available country's first made-in-India SMT machines for manufacturing segment by June 2019.

"We are looking to expand product portfolio for pharma, and sector in 2019," Bhingurde said.

He said that the company is working on applications for other industry segments that will be launched gradually.