Tata Steel BSL posts Rs 2,478-crore consolidated net profit for June qtr

BSL Ltd on Wednesday returned to the black, posting a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,478 crore in the quarter ended June 30.

The company had clocked a Rs 650-crore net loss in the April-June quarter of the previous financial year 2020-21, BSL said in a BSE filing.

Its total income during April-June 2021 jumped to Rs 7,884 crore, from Rs 2,710 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses stood at Rs 5,405 crore, compared with Rs 3,360 crore a year ago.

In 2018, had acquired a controlling stake in Bhushan Steel Ltd (BSL). It was later renamed as Tata Steel BSL Ltd.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)