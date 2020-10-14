Tata Steel BSL posts Rs 341.71 crore net profit for September quarter

BSL on Wednesday posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 341.71 crore for the quarter ended September 2020, helped by higher income.

The company had reported a loss of Rs 243.97 crore during the same period a year-ago, BSL said in a BSE filing.

During July-September 2020, its total income jumped to Rs 5,545.35 crore, from Rs 4,567.98 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Total expenses climbed to Rs 5,203.33 crore as compared to Rs 4,811.95 crore earlier.

In May 2018, debt-laden Bhushan Steel Ltd (BSL) was acquired by through its wholly-owned subsidiary Bamnipal Steel Ltd (BNPL) in insolvency proceedings. It was later renamed as Tata Steel BSL.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)