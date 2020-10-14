Tata Steel BSL posts Rs 341.71 crore net profit for September quarter

-
ALSO READ
Tata Steel BSL crude steel production drops over 41% in June quarter
Tata Steel BSL slips into red, posts Rs 650 cr net loss in June quarter
We were some weeks ahead in tackling Covid in India: Tata Steel's Narendran
Tata Steel Dutch employees safe from job losses, says Labour Union
Tata Steel gains 4% after March quarter nos; other metal stocks rally too
-
Tata Steel BSL on Wednesday posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 341.71 crore for the quarter ended September 2020, helped by higher income.
The company had reported a loss of Rs 243.97 crore during the same period a year-ago, Tata Steel BSL said in a BSE filing.
During July-September 2020, its total income jumped to Rs 5,545.35 crore, from Rs 4,567.98 crore in the year-ago quarter.
Total expenses climbed to Rs 5,203.33 crore as compared to Rs 4,811.95 crore earlier.
In May 2018, debt-laden Bhushan Steel Ltd (BSL) was acquired by Tata Steel through its wholly-owned subsidiary Bamnipal Steel Ltd (BNPL) in insolvency proceedings. It was later renamed as Tata Steel BSL.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU