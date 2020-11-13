Tata Steel to split European activities, in talks with SSAB for Dutch sale

-
ALSO READ
Tata Steel gains 4% after March quarter nos; other metal stocks rally too
Tata Steel Dutch employees safe from job losses, says Labour Union
Covid-19 impact: Tata Steel Dutch workers strike work on job cuts
Tata Steel resumes talks with Germany's Thyssenkrupp for possible merger
Tata may sell stake in JLR, UK steel plant as talks with British govt fail
-
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Tata Steel will split its Dutch and British steel operations with immediate effect, as it is looking to sell the Dutch arm, a source close to the company told Reuters on Friday.
Swedish steelmaker SSAB earlier on Friday confirmed it is in discussions with Tata Steel Group over the potential acquisition of the IJmuiden steel mill in the Netherlands and related downstream assets.
(Reporting by Bart Meijer; editing by David Evans)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU