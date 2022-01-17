Telecom gear maker HFCL's third quarter profit falls 5% to Rs 81 crore

-
ALSO READ
Vodafone Idea Q2: ARPU may rise QoQ amid subscriber churn, say analysts
Eye on revenue growth, Vodafone Idea revises plans for corporate customers
Is the worst over for Vodafone Idea stock?
Voda Idea Q1 loss may narrow; fund raising, ARPU growth plan eyed: Analysts
Jio joins Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, goes for 20% hike in tariffs
-
Domestic telecom gear maker HFCL on Monday posted 4.7 per cent decline in consolidated profit to Rs 81.1 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021 mainly on account of hike in component prices, specially semiconductors.
The company had posted a profit after tax of Rs 85.11 crore in the same period a year ago.
Revenue declined 4.86 per cent during the quarter to Rs 1,215.21 crore compared to Rs 1,277.48 crore it posted in the same quarter of 2020-21.
"Although the demand in the economy is coming back gradually, we had a strong quarter with growth in revenues. The margins during the quarter got slightly impacted followed by increased logistic costs and increase in fiber and semiconductor prices," HFCL Managing Director Mahendra Nahata said in a statement.
The company during the quarter raised Rs 600 crore through qualified institutional placement to expand capacities and build network solution capabilities to tap the upcoming opportunities in the telecom and defence sectors.
"The company is also constantly working on expanding its global market access and appointed global leaders in US and Europe to boost its OFC and Telecommunication product sales," Nahata said.
He said the company's board has approved the plan for expansion of fiber manufacturing capacities from 1 crore fiber kilometer (fkm) per annum to 2.2 crore fkm and consolidated optical fiber cable (OFC) manufacturing capacities from 2.47 crore fkm per annum to 3.47 crore fkm per annum with an overall capital outlay of about Rs 425 crore.
"We remain optimistic about the outlook of the sector. The government's approval for our PLI scheme candidature will help us in improving our competitiveness, collaborate with new players and venture into new geographies," he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU