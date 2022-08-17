JUST IN
Indian venture debt platform 8vdX expands to UK, Singapore and Australia
Unacademy founder Gaurav Munjal and Relevel deny report of layoffs
After Amazon, Flipkart fined for allowing sale of poor quality cookers
IBBI likely to issue more regulations by August-end to streamline CIRP
Telcos pay Rs 17,873 crore as first instalment of 5G spectrum dues
Merchandise sales higher than pre-Covid level on Independence Day weekend
Retail businesses grew 18% in July as compared to pre-Covid level: Survey
Blackstone to sell Sona BLW's shares worth nearly Rs 4,000 cr tomorrow
'High ATF prices, rupee depreciation may pose threat to carriers' recovery'
Akasa Air has strong financials to place order for more planes: CEO
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Zomato-backed Shiprocket raises $33.5 mn, becomes India's 106th unicorn
Business Standard

Telecom user base grows to 1.17 bn with Jio taking lead in new addition

Jio's wireless subscriber base grew to 41.3 cr with net addition of 42.23 lakh customers. It was followed by Airtel whose subscriber base increased to 36.29 cr with net addition of 7.93 lakh customers

Topics
Telecom user base | Reliance Jio | TRAI

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

reliance jio, RIL
There were 117.07 crore subscribers in May 2022.

Telecom subscriber base in the country grew marginally to 117.29 crore in June with Reliance Jio adding maximum number of new customers, according to data released by sector regulator Trai on Wednesday.

There were 117.07 crore subscribers in May 2022.

"The number of telephone subscribers in India increased from 1,170.73 million at the end of May 2022 to 1,172.96 million at the end of June 2022, thereby showing a monthly growth rate of 0.19 per cent," Trai said in the report.

The wireless subscriber base grew to 114.73 crore in June from 114.55 crore in May.

Reliance Jio's wireless subscriber base grew to 41.3 crore with net addition of 42.23 lakh customers. It was followed by Bharti Airtel whose subscriber base increased to 36.29 crore with net addition of 7.93 lakh customers.

Vodafone Idea continued to lose subscribers. Its subscriber base fell by 18 lakh to 25.66 crore.

State-run BSNL and MTNL also lost 13.27 lakh and 3,038 wireless customers respectively.

The wireline (fixed line) subscriber base grew to 2.55 crore in June from 2.52 crore in May with private players fuelling the growth.

Reliance Jio led the chart by adding 2.4 lakh new fixed line customers. It was followed by Vodafone Idea which added 84,760 new customers, Bharti Airtel 59,289 and Quadrant added 7,378 new customers.

BSNL was the biggest loser in the segment. The state-run telecom firm lost 32,038 fixed line customers. MTNL lost 16,548 customers and Tata Teleservices 8,248 customers.

The broadband subscriber base in the country crossed 80 crore with mobile connections accounting for 77.11 crore subscribers.

"Top five service providers constituted 98.47 per cent market share of the total broadband subscribers at the end of June 2022. These service providers were Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd (41.91 crore), Bharti Airtel (21.94 crore), Vodafone Idea (12.29 crore), BSNL (2.5 crore) and Atria Convergence (21.1 lakh)," the report said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Telecom user base

First Published: Wed, August 17 2022. 22:41 IST

`
.