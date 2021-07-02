Tesla delivers over 200,000 vehicles in Q2

-
ALSO READ
Tesla's Model S Plaid Plus car is 'cancelled', tweets Elon Musk
Tesla downgrades range of brand new Model S Long Range
Tesla comes under growing China pressure after customer complaint
'Tesla' burgers arriving as Elon Musk's EV firm plans restaurant chain
Tesla crash: US police to demand crash data as Musk denies Autopilot use
-
Despite many challenges, Elon Musk-owned EV maker Tesla on Friday announced that it has produced and delivered over 200,000 vehicles in Q2 2021.
In the second quarter, the electric vehicle company produced 206,421 vehicles and delivered 201,250 vehicles.
"Our teams have done an outstanding job navigating through the global supply chain and logistics challenges," the company said in a statement.
"Congrats Tesla Team on over 200,000 cars built & delivered in Q2, despite many challenges!!" the CEO tweeted.
Last quarter, Tesla had 185,000 deliveries globally, which was a new record.
Musk wrote to employees last week that Tesla is "executing well," but they need to "go all out" at the end of the quarter.
The CEO warned that Tesla was facing some significant supply chain challenges during the quarter.
In June, Tesla has officially unveiled the new Model S Plaid at a delivery event in Fremont, which starts at $130,000 after a recent $10,000 price increase this week.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU