Thermax March-quarter net jumps nearly three-fold to Rs 107 crore

-
ALSO READ
Air Quality Commission directs enforcement of dust control measure in Delhi
All you need to know about National Pollution Control Day
Thermax advances 20% on recovery in order inflows in December quarter
India generated around 33,000 tonnes Covid-19 waste in 7 months: CPCB
Antony Waste IPO: A good long-term bet for risk takers, say analysts
-
Energy solutions firm Thermax said its consolidated net profit jumped nearly three-fold to Rs 107.35 crore for the March quarter, mainly on the back of higher revenues.
The consolidated net profit of the company was Rs 39.03 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2020, it said in a BSE filing.
Total income rose to Rs 1,610.34 crore in the quarter from Rs 1,353.66 crore earlier.
For the full fiscal 2020-21, consolidated net profit came in at Rs 206.58 crore as against Rs 212.45 crore in the previous financial year.
Total income was Rs 4,898.99 crore, compared to Rs 5,831.31 crore in 2019-20.
Meanwhile, the company said its board has recommended a dividend of Rs 7 per equity share of Rs 2 each for 2020-21, subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing 40th Annual General Meeting.
Record date for the payment of dividend will be communicated separately, it added.
Thermax Limited, a leading energy and environment solutions provider, offers integrated solutions in the areas of heating, cooling, power, water and waste management, air pollution control and chemicals.
Thermax has manufacturing facilities in India, Europe and Southeast Asia.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU