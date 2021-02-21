JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Torrent Power highest bidder for Dadra Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu discoms
Business Standard

Thomas Cook India plans to raise up to Rs 450 cr through private placement

The size of the issue is up to Rs 450 crore subject to the approval of regulatory, statutory authorities and the shareholders of the company

Topics
Thomas Cook | Thomas Cook (India) | Investment

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Thomas Cook
FILE PHOTO: The Thomas Cook logo is seen in this illustration photo | Photo: Reuters

Travel services firm Thomas Cook India on Saturday said it plans to raise up to Rs 450 crore via issue of Optionally Convertible Cumulative Redeemable Preference shares (OCCRPS) through private placement.

The company's board has approved issuance of up to 45,00,00,000 OCCRPS of face value of 10 each to Fairbridge Capital (Mauritius) Ltd, the promoter of the company, through private placement on a preferential basis, Thomas Cook said in a regulatory filing.

The size of the issue is up to Rs 450 crore subject to the approval of regulatory, statutory authorities and the shareholders of the company, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Sun, February 21 2021. 06:26 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU