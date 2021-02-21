Thomas Cook India plans to raise up to Rs 450 cr through private placement

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19 impact: CRISIL downgrades Thomas Cook India's rating to A+
Sebi allows Thomas Cook to withdraw buyback offer, cites Covid impact
Thomas Cook India reports Q3 net loss of Rs 66.23 cr due to Covid-19
Thomas Cook India, SOTC collaborate with WelcomHeritage Hotels
Indians get more holiday options for Christmas as countries ease rules
-
Travel services firm Thomas Cook India on Saturday said it plans to raise up to Rs 450 crore via issue of Optionally Convertible Cumulative Redeemable Preference shares (OCCRPS) through private placement.
The company's board has approved issuance of up to 45,00,00,000 OCCRPS of face value of 10 each to Fairbridge Capital (Mauritius) Ltd, the promoter of the company, through private placement on a preferential basis, Thomas Cook said in a regulatory filing.
The size of the issue is up to Rs 450 crore subject to the approval of regulatory, statutory authorities and the shareholders of the company, it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU