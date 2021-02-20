NTPC commissions 5 MW solar capacity at Auraiya plant in Uttar Pradesh

State-owned on Saturday announced commissioning of 5 mega watt (MW) solar capacity at a project in Auraiya, Uttar Pradesh.

The capacity is part of its 20 MW Solar PV Project located in Auraiya, about 200 km from the state capital Lucknow.

"...we wish to inform that consequent upon successful commissioning, 5 MW last part capacity for 20 MW Auraiya Solar PV Project at Auraiya has been declared on commercial operation w.e.f (with effect from) 00:00 hours of 20.02.202," said in a BSE filing.

With this, the total installed capacity of and NTPC group has become 52,115 MW and 64,880 MW, respectively.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)