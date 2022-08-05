JUST IN
Business Standard

Tiger Global sells 2.34% stake in Zomato, sells 185 million shares

Tiger Global's Internet Fund VI Pte Ltd had a holding of 5.11 per cent in the online food delivery platform before the sale

Topics
Tiger Global | Zomato | Food delivery

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Zomato
Photo: Shutterstock

Zomato on Thursday said investment firm Tiger Global has reduced its stake in the company by almost half to 2.77 per cent by selling over 18.45 crore shares in the open market.

Tiger Global's Internet Fund VI Pte Ltd had a holding of 5.11 per cent in the online food delivery platform before the sale.

Between July 25- August 2, 2022, the fund sold over 18.45 crore shares aggregating to 2.34 per cent stake in the company in the open market, Zomato said in a regulatory filing.

Post the sale, Internet Fund VI Pte Ltd has 2.77 per cent stake in Zomato, it added.

On Wednesday, ride-hailing app Uber had offloaded 61.2 crore shares of Zomato for Rs 3,088 crore through an open market transaction.

The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 50.44 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 3,087.93 crore.

Uber picked up the stake in Zomato after the latter acquired its local food business UberEats in an all-stock deal in 2020.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, August 05 2022. 00:05 IST

