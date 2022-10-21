Torrent Pharma Q2 net profit declines marginally to Rs 312 crore

-
-
Torrent Pharmaceuticals on Friday reported a marginal decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 312 crore for the second quarter ended September 2022.
The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 316 crore in the year-ago period.
Revenue from operations rose to Rs 2,291 crore in the July-September quarter as against Rs 2,137 crore in the year-ago period, Torrent Pharma said in a statement.
The company said its domestic revenue stood at Rs 1,224 crore during the period under review.
The drug firm also reported robust sales across various international markets like the US, and Brazil, it added.
Shares of the company on Friday ended 0.99 per cent down at Rs 1,578 apiece on the BSE.
First Published: Fri, October 21 2022. 20:18 IST
