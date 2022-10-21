JUST IN
RIL Q2 results: Consolidated net profit flat at Rs 13,656 crore
IDBI Bank net profit jumps 46% to Rs 828.09 crore in Sept quarter
SBI Life Insurance posts 53% jump in profit as premiums rise in Sept qtr
DLF Q2 net profit up 26% to Rs 477 crore, total income fall to Rs 1,360 cr
JSW Steel logs Rs 848 crore loss in Sept quarter as steel prices fall
Hindustan Zinc Q2 net profit rises 33% to Rs 2,680 crore; revenue up 36%
Ambuja Cement net profit down 94% in Sept quarter; revenue up 7.5%
Poonawalla Fincorp Q2 results: Net profit rises 70.8% to Rs 163 cr
CSB Bank Q2 profit at Rs 121 cr, total income rises to Rs 600.12 cr
J&K Bank Q2 profit doubles to Rs 243 crore amid fall in bad loans
You are here: Home » Companies » Results
United Spirits Q2 net profit rises 91% to Rs 548 cr, sales at Rs 8,283 cr
Business Standard

Torrent Pharma Q2 net profit declines marginally to Rs 312 crore

Torrent Pharmaceuticals on Friday reported a marginal decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 312 crore for the second quarter ended September 2022

Topics
Torrent Pharma | Q2 results

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

company results, Q2, second quarter
Illustration by Ajay Mohanty

Torrent Pharmaceuticals on Friday reported a marginal decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 312 crore for the second quarter ended September 2022.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 316 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 2,291 crore in the July-September quarter as against Rs 2,137 crore in the year-ago period, Torrent Pharma said in a statement.

The company said its domestic revenue stood at Rs 1,224 crore during the period under review.

The drug firm also reported robust sales across various international markets like the US, and Brazil, it added.

Shares of the company on Friday ended 0.99 per cent down at Rs 1,578 apiece on the BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Torrent Pharma

First Published: Fri, October 21 2022. 20:18 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.