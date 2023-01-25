Torrent Pharma Q3 net profit up 14% to Rs 283 cr; interim dividend declared

-
ALSO READ
Tech Mahindra to consider interim dividend for FY23 in board meeting
Vedanta Group notifies third interim dividend of Rs 17.50 per share
NCVT MIS ITI Result 2022 released today; here's how to check your marks
DU SOL result 2022 declared for UG/PG courses; check details here
ONGC up 3%, hits 4-month high post Q2 nos; board okays 35% interim dividend
-
Torrent Pharma on Wednesday said its consolidated net profit increased by 14 per cent to Rs 283 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2022.
The drug firm had reported a net profit of Rs 249 crore in the October-December period of previous fiscal.
Net sales increased to Rs 2,459 crore in the quarter under review as against Rs 2,092 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.
The company's board, which met on Wednesday, declared an interim dividend of Rs 14 (280 per cent) per share of Rs 5 each.
On Wednesday, shares of the company ended 1.86 per cent down at Rs 1,557.50 apiece on the BSE.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, January 25 2023. 18:26 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU