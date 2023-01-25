JUST IN
Torrent Pharma Q3 net profit up 14% to Rs 283 cr; interim dividend declared

Net sales increased to Rs 2,459 crore in the quarter under review as against Rs 2,092 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Torrent Pharmaceuticals
The company's board, which met on Wednesday, declared an interim dividend of Rs 14 (280 per cent) per share of Rs 5 each.

Torrent Pharma on Wednesday said its consolidated net profit increased by 14 per cent to Rs 283 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2022.

The drug firm had reported a net profit of Rs 249 crore in the October-December period of previous fiscal.

Net sales increased to Rs 2,459 crore in the quarter under review as against Rs 2,092 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company's board, which met on Wednesday, declared an interim dividend of Rs 14 (280 per cent) per share of Rs 5 each.

On Wednesday, shares of the company ended 1.86 per cent down at Rs 1,557.50 apiece on the BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, January 25 2023. 18:26 IST

