JUST IN
Toyota Kirloskar Motor sales drop 3.8% to 10,421 units in December
Maruti Suzuki India posts 9% drop in wholesales at 1,39,347 units in Dec
JSW Group mulls foray into EVs, to manufacture 4-wheelers: Seshagiri Rao
Over 98,000 unsold homes in Delhi-NCR at 2022-end: PropTiger report
Torrent escalates Reliance Capital bid war against Hinduja to RBI
Global cybersecurity market grows 16% to reach $17.8 billion in Q3
Meta acquires 3D smart glass maker Luxexcel for an undisclosed sum
Industry body IAMAI bids to form a self-regulatory body for online gaming
FMCG companies see some respite in rural demand in last two weeks
Quick commerce: One lighter a day, Rs 9,500 tip; insight into Blinkit use
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Maruti Suzuki India posts 9% drop in wholesales at 1,39,347 units in Dec
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Toyota Kirloskar Motor sales drop 3.8% to 10,421 units in December

At the upcoming Auto Expo 2023, the company is likely to show its sustainable offerings in mass electrification space

Topics
Toyota Kirloskar Motor  | automobile industry

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Toyota Kirloskar

Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Sunday reported a 3.8 per cent decline in its dispatches to dealers at 10,421 units in December 2022.

The company had clocked wholesales of 10,834 units in December 2021, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) said in a statement.

For the calendar year 2022, total wholesales were at 1,60,357 units as against 1,30,768 units in 2021, a growth of 23 per cent.

The sales in 2022 were also the company's highest wholesales in the last 10 years, it said, adding the previous record was in 2012 with a total of 1,72,241 units.

TKM Associate Vice President, Sales and Strategic Marketing Atul Sood said 2022 has been "tremendous" for the company both in terms of new product launches such as the Urban Cruiser Hyryder and the Innova Hycross, as well as sales performance.

At the upcoming Auto Expo 2023, he said the company will showcase its sustainable offerings in the mass electrification space as well as alternate fuel technology, contributing to its ultimate goal of carbon neutrality.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Toyota Kirloskar Motor

First Published: Sun, January 01 2023. 14:32 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU