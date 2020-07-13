Toyota launches 55% assured buyback scheme for Yaris, Glanza models

JUST IN
Voda-Idea moves telecom tribunal against Trai's objection on priority plan

Business Standard

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Monday said it has launched special finance offers and schemes for customers, including 55 per cent buyback scheme for its Yaris and Glanza models, this month.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Toyota
Toyota has launched several initiatives like low EMI scheme of Rs 9,999 for Innova Crysta, and EMI deferment of three months across all Toyota models

Aimed at easing purchase decisions, special benefits range from unique buyback offers to EMIs, the automaker said.

The new finance initiative includes an assured buyback offer of 55 per cent on the Yaris and Glanza, it added.

Besides, the company has launched several initiatives like low EMI scheme of Rs 9,999 for Innova Crysta, and EMI deferment of three months across all Toyota models in the country to keep customer's financial planning stable.

"At Toyota, we strongly believe in the customer first philosophy and our aim is to cater to our customers' expectations and needs by providing quick, cost effective, transparent and personalised services," TKM Senior Vice President Sales and Service Naveen Soni said.

He added that the company is now witnessing some good momentum in the market which is contributing to more than double growth in sales for it as compared with May.

"The other factor that has helped us with gaining customer trust and attention are the new and innovative finance schemes that we have been offering to our customers to cater to their personal mobility needs, that too during a critical time like this," he said.

First Published: Mon, July 13 2020. 20:14 IST

