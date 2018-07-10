Toyota recalls 2,628 units of Innova Crysta, Fortuner SUV over faulty part

Kirloskar Motor (TKM) is recalling 2,628 units of its multi-purpose vehicle and to replace faulty routing.

The recall covers petrol powered and Fortuner units, manufactured between July 18, 2016 and March 22, 2018, to inspect routing and correct if required.

"In line with its commitment to safety first and customer satisfaction, the company is implementing this recall in India," TKM said when contacted over the issue.

The recall is applicable to gasoline variants of the two models, it added.

The company had also announced a voluntary recall for in May, manufactured between April 2016 and January 2018, to inspect and repair the wire harness.

The recall also covered Fortuner units, produced between October 2016 and November 2017.