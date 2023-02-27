JUST IN
Return on capital very low, expects tariff hike: Bharti Airtel chairman
Vedanta-Hindustan Zinc deal worry may hit divestment plan for FY23
Private equity firms Bain, KKR, Nibe Vie for $1.3 bn Fujitsu unit stake
In a month, LIC stock down 15%, out of top 10 in market capitalisation
Adani stocks trading at valuation premium over Sensex companies
SAIL-Bhilai receives special quality plates order in Chhattisgarh
Wipro announces new global business line model to meet client priorities
HC asks Centre to decide on attaching DMRC's assets for payment to RInfra
NSE withdraws decision to drop Zee Entertainment from F&O segment
SpiceJet debt recast: Carlyle Aviation to pick up 7.5% stake in airline
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Return on capital very low, expects tariff hike: Bharti Airtel chairman
icon-arrow-left
SpiceJet's $100 mln debt rejig: Carlyle Aviation to buy stakes in airline
Business Standard

Triveni Glass to invest Rs 1,000 cr in Andhra Pradesh for solar glass plant

Triveni Glass Ltd will invest Rs 1,000 crore to set up a 840 metric tonnes per day capacity solar glass manufacturing plant in Andhra Pradesh, the government said on Monday

Topics
Andhra Pradesh

Press Trust of India  |  Amaravati 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Triveni Glass Ltd will invest Rs 1,000 crore to set up a 840 metric tonnes per day capacity solar glass manufacturing plant in Andhra Pradesh, the government said on Monday.

The glassmaker will set up the plant at Pangidi in East Godavari district, which will create 2,000 jobs.

Triveni Glass managing director Varun Gupta met Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy today and deliberated on investments in the southern state, which is on the cusp of holding Global Investors' Summit in Visakhapatnam on March 3 and 4, an official statement said.

Reddy promised full cooperation to Triveni Glass and told Gupta that the State offers good human resources and other facilities, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Andhra Pradesh

First Published: Mon, February 27 2023. 23:22 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.