TVS Motor's Singapore arm to acquire EV related tech, assets in Germany

-
ALSO READ
Singapore Open 2022: P V Sindhu, Prannoy H S advance to quarter-finals
Over $2.7 bn infrastructure projects listed on Singapore Online Portal
Singapore Airlines' San Francisco flight bomb threat verified to be false
Singapore sets up ransomware task force for rising threat to businesses
Singapore unveils new work visas to lure talent in next-gen industries
-
TVS Motor Company on Friday said its Singapore-based subsidiary has inked a pact to acquire Electric Vehicle (EV) related technology and assets in Germany.
The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary TVS Motor (Singapore) Pte Ltd (TVSM Singapore) has signed an agreement to acquire the assets, TVS Motor Company said in a statement.
TVS Singapore will be acquiring the assets through its subsidiary BBT Vermogensverwaltungs GmbH (name proposed to be changed to Celerity Motor GmbH), it added.
The purchase will help strengthen the company's expansion in the electric two-wheeler market globally, TVS Motor said.
The company, however, did not disclose financial details.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, December 09 2022. 18:03 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU