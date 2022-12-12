JUST IN
Uttar Pradesh sets a target of Rs 40,000 cr investments in energy sector
Mondelez Intl expands multi-year cybersecurity contract with HCLTech
White-collar workers turn to gig jobs in search of better work-life balance
OYO announces launch of category for highly rated hotels in 70 cities
Jaiprakash to sell cement, power units to Dalmia Group for Rs 5,666 cr
Dalmia Bharat to acquire cement assets of Jaypee Group at Rs 5,666 crore
Highest number of IPO listings in 2022 recorded in November: Report
BharatPe CEO enjoying life with money I raised, fails to grow: Ashneer
ONGC to invest Rs 2,150 cr on drilling 53 exploratory wells in Andhra
Paytm lending biz at annualised run rate of $4.8 bn, disburses 6.8 mn loans
You are here: Home » Companies » News
GFG Alliance raises Rs 330 crore in term loan to refinance debt
Business Standard

Twitter relaunching subscriber service after previous month's debacle

Twitter is once again attempting to launch its premium service, a month after a previous attempt failed

Topics
Twitter | Elon Musk

AP  |  New York 

Twitter
Photo: Bloomberg

Twitter is once again attempting to launch its premium service, a month after a previous attempt failed.

The social media company said Saturday it would let users buy subscriptions to Twitter Blue to get a blue checkmark and access special features starting Monday.

The blue checkmark was originally given to companies, celebrities, government entities and journalists verified by the platform. After Elon Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion in October, he launched a service granting blue checks to anyone willing to pay $8 a month.

But it was inundated by imposter accounts, including those impersonating Musk's businesses Tesla and SpaceX, so Twitter suspended the service days after its launch.

The relaunched service will cost $8 a month for web users and $11 a month for iPhone users. Twitter says subscribers will see fewer ads, be able to post longer videos and have their tweets featured more prominently.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Twitter

First Published: Mon, December 12 2022. 18:16 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.