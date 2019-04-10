Uber plans to sell $10 bn worth of stock in IPO, seeks $100 bn valuation

Uber is seeking a valuation of between $90 billion and $100 billion, influenced by the poor performance of smaller rival Lyft Inc's shares following its IPO late last month

Technologies Inc has decided it will seek to sell around $10 billion worth of stock in its initial public offering, and will make public the registration of the offering on Thursday, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

An IPO of this size would make one of the biggest technology IPOs of all time, and the largest since that of Chinese in 2014.

is seeking a valuation of between $90 billion and $100 billion, influenced by the poor performance of smaller rival Lyft Inc's shares following its IPO late last month, the sources said. Investment bankers previously told Uber it could be worth as much as $120 billion.

Uber most recently was valued at $76 billion in the private fundraising market.

Most of the shares sold would be issued by the company, while a smaller portion would be owned by Uber investors cashing out, one of the sources said.

Uber plans to make its IPO registration with the publicly available on Thursday, and will kick of its investor roadshow during the week of April 29, putting it on track to price its IPO and begin trading on in early May, the sources said.

The sources cautioned that the plans are still subject to change and market conditions, and asked not to be identified because the matter is confidential.

A for Uber declined to comment.

Lyft's IPO priced at the top end of its upwardly revised range last month, assigning it a valuation of more than $24 billion in an offering that raised $2.34 billion. But the stock has traded poorly since debuting on the Nasdaq on March 29, as concerns about the startup's path to profitability have become more prominent. The shares ended trading on Tuesday at $67.44, well below their $72 IPO price.

In moderating its valuation expectations, Uber is showing a realism that is being increasingly adopted by Silicon Valley unicorns, as stock market investors push back against some of the lofty price tags sought.

On Monday, set a price range for its IPO that values it below the $12 billion at which the company sourced its last private fundraising in 2017.

Uber operates in more than 70 countries. In addition to ride-hailing, its business includes bike and scooter rentals, freight hauling, food delivery, and an expensive

During the IPO roadshow, Uber's chief executive, Dara Khosrowshahi, will be tasked with convincing investors that he has successfully changed the company's culture and business practices after a series of embarrassing scandals over the last two years.

Those have included sexual harassment allegations, a massive data breach that was concealed from regulators, use of to evade authorities and allegations of bribery overseas.

Uber last year had revenue of $11.3 billion, while gross bookings from rides was $50 billion. But the company lost $3.3 billion, excluding gains from the sale of its overseas business units in and

(Reporting by and O'Donnell in New York; Additional reporting by in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)