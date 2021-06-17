Uber's B'luru engineering team leads tech for third-party cab booking in UK

-
ALSO READ
Uber to hire close to 250 engineers in India to expand tech, product teams
Bengaluru cab driver self-immolates over rising fuel costs in the past year
Uber's business shows strong recovery signs post lockdown in India
Chinese coastguards can now fire at foreign vessels in disputed waters
Delhi Police upgrades its technological initiatives during peak of Covid-19
-
Uber's Bengaluru-based
mobility engineering team is leading the technological development of a complex integration with a third-party cab aggregator in the UK, the company's first-ever such product offering.
'Local Cab, is currently being piloted in Plymouth and Oxford in the UK, and allows residents there tobook third-party cabs offered by aggregator, Autocab, through the Uber app, Uber said in a statement.
The mobility engineering team led the integration, which included breaking Uber's tech stack and building a new service, allowing Uber riders to be paired with a third-party driver.
The team integrated the Uber app with Autocab's marketplace with the help of third party application programming interfaces developed for local cabs.
Uber acquired Autocab in 2020, the statement said.
As part of the integration, riders in Plymouth and Oxford will see the option to book a "Local Cab" on their Uber app, and upon requesting a ride, will be routed to the Autocab marketplace, which will pair it with an available operator.
The routing to the Autocab marketplace will happen at the backend, with the booking interface continuing to be that of the Uber app.
"The product is a win-win as it offers riders access to Uber at the touch of a button. At the same time, it enables Uber to connect with riders in towns and cities where it doesn't operate," it said.
Engineering Manager, Rides Engineering, Manish Bharani, said: "The Rider engineering team has led several innovations for Uber globally, and the third-party integration is the latest feather in its cap."
The Rider engineering team has been the architect of several leading innovations for the Rides business, such as building the UberLite app, launching products such as self- drive Car Rentals in the US, Australia and New Zealand, the statement said.
The team comprisesAndroid, iOS and Backend engineers who closely partner with Product, Operations and UX Designers.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU