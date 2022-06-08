US ends General Motors' steering investigation without seeking a recall

-
ALSO READ
Maruti to recall 19,791 Eeco units to rectify marking of wheel rim size
Terror, shattered glass and thanks: US lawmakers recall January 6
Tesla recall: Heat pump won't defrost windshield fast enough
Tesla to recall nearly 580,000 vehicles in US due to 'Boombox' function
'Fun police' force Tesla's 11th recall in US in just over three months
-
US safety regulators have closed an investigation into sticky power steering on thousands of older General Motors SUVs and will not seek a recall.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says GM in 2014 issued "special coverage" to fix the problem on the Chevrolet Equinox, GMC Terrain and other models. The coverage replaced a steering gear with an improved one.
The agency said a recall isn't needed because of the coverage and low complaint and warranty repair rates.
The agency opened the probe in June of 2020 into steering problems affecting an estimated 781,000 of the SUVs from the 2010 through 2012 model years. Increased friction could make it feel like the steering wheel is stuck.
But GM said the SUVs could still be turned, although with more effort than usual.
In view of the special coverage, low rate of failure and low potential hazard to drivers, this preliminary evaluation is closed, the agency wrote in documents posted Wednesday on its website.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU