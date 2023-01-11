VECV unveils new intercity electric bus to cover travel upto 500 km

VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV) on Wednesday unveiled a range of vehicles, including an intercity bus that can travel up to 500 kilometer with a mix of depot and 30-40 minute opportunity charging during a journey.

VECV, a joint venture of Volvo Group and Eicher Motors, unveiled 13.5 meter long electric intercity coach, Eicher Pro 2049 electric 4.9 T GVW Truck, which it claims to be the longest EV in the segment.

"It will cover around 300-350 kilometer on a single depot charge of about six hours and with an opportunity charge of 30-40 minutes during the journey, it can travel next 150-200 kilometer, " VECV President for Bus Division Akash Passey told PTI.

Meanwhile, Eicher unveiled LNG and CNG-based Eicher Pro 8055 truck that can switch to CNG fuel by a switch provided in the vehicle. Volvo Trucks showcased Volvo FM LNG 420 4X2 tractor.

Senior officials of the company said the tractor is undergoing trials with leading e-commerce operators in long-haul hub-to-hub operations.

VECV President for Bus Division Passey said the vehicles will be commercially rolled out based on the response and feedback from the customers.

At Auto Expo 2023, VECV also showcased prototype Eicher Hydrogen Fuel Cell Truck and Hydrogen ICE technology engine.

"Our next-gen technologies are aligned with Government of India's Green Hydrogen Mission and offer a promising path to zero tail-pipe emissions," Passey said.

