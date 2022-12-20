Vedanta announces incentives for purchase of electric vehicles by employees

JUST IN
Topics
Vedanta  | Electric Vehicles

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Vedanta Resources

Globally diversified natural resources firm Vedanta Ltd on Tuesday said it has rolled out an EV policy for its employees, under which incentives ranging from 30 to 50 per cent will be provided on purchase of electric vehicles.

As part of its commitment towards net-zero carbon, the company has pledged 100 per cent of its light motor vehicles to be decarbonised by 2030.

The incentives would be given to various employee grades for purchase of four- and two-wheeler electric vehicles (EVs), it said.

The EV Policy will come into effect for vehicles bought from this month onwards.

It will lead to increased adoption of EVs amongst employees and drive the mindset change aiding India's green mobility push for a sustainable future, Vedanta Ltd Group CEO Sunil Duggal said.

Vedanta is committed to reduce carbon emissions to zero by 2050 or sooner and aims to spend USD 5 billion over the next 10 years to expedite the transition.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, December 20 2022. 22:16 IST

