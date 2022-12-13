Vedanta inks pacts with 30 Japanese firms for semiconductor manufacturing

-
ALSO READ
IND vs ENG T20 World Cup Semi-Final Live Streaming: When and how to watch
NZ vs PAK T20 World Cup SF Highlights: Rizwan, Babar take Pakistan to final
Vedanta Resources' semiconductor plans won't chip away at liquidity: S&P
NZ vs PAK T20 World Cup Semi-Final Live Streaming: When and how to watch
China's chip output shrinks as India, US ramp up local manufacturing
-
Vedanta Group on Tuesday said that it has signed pacts with 30 Japanese technology companies to develop an Indian semiconductor and glass display manufacturing ecosystem.
The pacts were signed at the Vedanta-Avanstrate Business Partners Summit 2022 held last week at Tokyo, Japan. The summit was attended by more than 200 delegates from over 100 global companies.
The company is committed to make India a hub for electronics manufacturing. It is focussed on taking the lead in creating the electronics industry ecosystem rather than just technology transfers, Vedanta Global MD, display and semiconductor business, Akarsh K Hebbar said.
The summit saw interests from a host of companies eager to be part of the ecosystem for India's semiconductor mission.
Vedanta Ltd, an arm of Vedanta Resources Ltd, is one of the world's leading oil and gas and metals companies with operations in oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, steel and aluminium, and power across India, South Africa and Namibia.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, December 13 2022. 14:22 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU