Vistara ropes in Ultramain System for electronic logbook software

Full-service carrier on Monday said it has selected Ultramain System for providing electronic logbook software as the airline looks to go paperless in its operations.

Ultramain Systems' electronic logbook software ELB replaces paper-based processes while offering comprehensive functionality and innovative features to help make airlines' operations seamless, according to a statement.

Ultramain ELB will fully replace aircraft paper technical log, cabin log, journey log, damage log, and fuelling log, providing a validated electronic Certificate of Release to Service (e-CRS) on flights operated by Vistara, the Tata-SIA joint venture airline said in the statement.

The ELB application will be used by flight and cabin crew and engineers on iOS devices to provide integrated workflows with Vistara's maintenance and operational systems, it said.

said it is seeking necessary approvals from relevant authorities before fully integrating this solution across its operations.

will become the first Indian airline to introduce an e-tech logbook solution and go paperless in its operations, the airline said.

"Vistara remains committed towards constantly improving operational efficiency across processes through automation and we've been investing in the right technologies to achieve this goal. We are delighted to partner with Ultramain Systems which will provide the first electronic logbook to seek operational approval to operate a fully electronic technical and cabin logbook in India," said Sisira Kanta Dash, senior vice president for engineering and maintenance at Vistara.

Ultramain ELB will be integrated with various live processes like Aircraft Maintenance and Operational Support (AMOS), Aircraft Communication Addressing and Reporting System (ACARS) and Aviation Resource Management System (ARMS) for seamless operations, he said.

"Ultramain ELB will help digitise our aircraft paper logs and improve operational effectiveness," said Vinod Bhat, chief information officer at Vistara.

Mark McCausland, President and CEO of Ultramain Systems, said the ELB's refuel/defuel functions enables real-time capture of refuelling documentation using Ultramain's e-signature capabilities. "This is another important step towards the automation of line maintenance operations," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)