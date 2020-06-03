Voda-Idea completes first phase of DSR deployment in partnership with Nokia

-
Telecom gear maker Nokia and telecom operator Vodafone Idea on Wednesday announced the completion of the first phase of world's largest deployment of Dynamic Spectrum Refarming technology in the country.
The Dynamic Spectrum Refarming (DSR) technology, helps in enhancing user experience by making optimal use of network spectrum assets.
As part of the contract, Nokia has also deployed more than 5,500 TD-LTE massive multiple-input and multiple-output (mMIMO) cells in the 2500 Mhz spectrum band in eight circles (service areas) in Mumbai, Kolkata, Gujarat, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh (East), Uttar Pradesh (West), Rest of Bengal and Andhra Pradesh.
"DSR provides us with more network capacity and data speed to enable us to deliver best-in-class network experience to our subscribers. Vodafone Idea was the first one to trial the DSR," Vodafone Idea Chief Technology Officer Vishant Vora said in a statement.
The technology will enable Vodafone Idea dynamically share spectrum across different technologies as per the traffic demand thereby reusing same set of radio frequencies for transmitting signals for voice and data whenever required.
"We have the largest deployment of mMIMOs in India and our investment in mMIMO technology significantly helped us in meeting the growing data demand during the Covid-19 crisis," Vora said.
The deployment of DSR and mMimo technology will help Vodafone Idea to also transition to 5G technology.
"At a time when connectivity is so crucial, the deployment of DSR and mMIMO will help Vodafone Idea enhance network capacity and improve the experience for their customers," Nokia Vice President and Head of India, Sanjay Malik said.
India has seen a massive increase in data usage in recent years. Over the last four years, the data traffic has increased by over 44 times, which is amongst the highest in the world, according to Nokia MBiT Index 2020.