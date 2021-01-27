Walmart is enlisting the help of robots to manage a surge in orders

-
ALSO READ
Ecommerce platform Udaan inks pan-India distribution deal with hummel
Online transactions grew 80% in 2020 driven by tier 2, 3 cities: Razorpay
Softbank-backed Grofers expects to achieve Rs 10,000 crore in GMV by March
E-commerce retail market expected to cross $100-bn mark by 2024: Report
Govt issues notices to e-comm firms for not showing mandatory product info
-
Walmart is enlisting the help of robots to keep up with a surge in online orders.
The company said Wednesday that it plans to build warehouses at its stores where self-driving robots will fetch groceries and have them ready for shoppers to pick up in an hour or less.
Walmart declined to say how many of the warehouses it will build, but construction has started at stores in Lewisville, Texas; Plano, Texas; American Fork, Utah; and Bentonville, Arkansas, where Walmart's corporate offices are based.
A test site was opened more than a year ago at a store in Salem, New Hampshire.
Walmart hopes the warehouses will speed up curbside pickups, where orders are brought outside to shoppers' cars. Both options became increasingly popular as virus-weary shoppers avoid going inside stores.
At the start of the pandemic last year, Walmart said delivery and pickup sales grew 300 per cent.
The company said the robots won't roam store aisles. Instead, they'll stay inside warehouses built in separate areas, either within a store or next to it.
Windows will be placed at some locations so shoppers can watch the robots work.
The wheeled robots carry crates of apple juice, cereal and other small goods to Walmart workers, who then bag them for shoppers. Rival Amazon uses similar technology in its warehouses, with robots bringing books, vitamins and other small items to workers to box and ship.
Walmart said the robots save time since employees don't have to walk store aisles to find items. Workers will, however, have to go into the store to pick out fresh groceries, such as meat, fish and vegetables.
They'll also have to grab TVs, vacuum cleaners and other large items that are too large for the robots to carry.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU